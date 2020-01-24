Warren County Fiscal Court suing 29 companies over opioid addiction

In December, Warren County Fiscal Court authorized Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon to sign an agreement with four law firms to try to collect damages from the companies involved in making, selling, and distributing opioid drugs the fiscal court believes have fueled the opioid addiction crisis.

Hughes and Coleman is the Bowling Green firm representing Warren County. Attorney Lee Coleman says 29 companies have been named as defendants in the lawsuit. He says the companies made large profits because such a huge number of people became addicted to opioids.

Judge Buchanon says a large percentage of any money received would be used for addiction and recovery programs. with any extra being used for the benefit of Warren County citizens.

