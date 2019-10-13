Warren County GOP hosts Fall Picnic

The Warren County Grand Ole Party held their annual fall picnic Sunday evening. The event allowed Republican candidates to gather together to talk about the current state of the election and where their campaign is headed.

Michael Adams - Secretary of State Nominee

"I'm very confident. I started double digits down in the summer. I closed it to high single digits in september. We're now within the margin of error. My opponent is really in decline and i'm really surging so it tends to be that Republicans tend to come back from behind in October and it's certainly been the case with me. And that was before my successful debate against Mrs. Henry on KET and before we got up on statewide broadcast television very soon."

Ryan Quarles - Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Incumbent

"Rolling into the final stage of the 2019 election season, I feel pretty confident as the commissioner of Agriculture has been well received across the state. Especially the Bowling Green area, I spent alot of time here working with your farmers, working with Kentucky Proud, a great farmers market downtown getting Kentucky proud beef into our local grocery stores. And so as we finish out this campaign I feel that I have a confident record that would make Kentucky proud."

Mike Harmon - Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Incumbent

"I feel really good, we've done such a fantastic job in the auditor's office. We did the very first audit of AOC, the Administrative Office of the Courts, we did the very first audit of the KLEF Program fund, ensuring tax dollars that are meant for law enforcement end up with law enforcement. Certainly we want to encourage anybody that if they want to find out more about our race to go to mikeharmon.com but we just feel really good."

During a funding announcement last week, 13 News asked Gov. Matt Bevin about the pending lawsuit with his Lt. Gov. Jeanine Hampton.

Bevin said, "This will be a moot point in 4 weeks."

I did ask Hampton about that lawsuit, but she declined to comment at this time.