Warren County Government offices to remain staffed but closed to the public

Warren County Government offices will remain open and staffed throughout the COVID-19 health emergency.

However, county offices will be available online and over the telephone for business and personal needs.

Office buildings will not be accessible to the general public in order to maintain maximum social distancing to provide for continued health and safety of county and employees and the people of the community.

Beginning Wednesday, March 18 county office buildings will be accessible to staff and employees of Warren County Government only.

Some services provided by the County Government may require a personal visit. Preparations are being made in each department to accommodate these services, whenever possible.

For personal access to services that require face to face contact, please call the appropriate office for an appointment.

They cannot allow crowds or long lines to develop at the offices. Therefore, please do not come to the Warren County Courthouse or other offices without calling beforehand as you may not be able to get immediate assistance.