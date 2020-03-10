Warren County Jail initiates remote visitation

The Warren County Regional Jail has announced the launching of a video visitation/inmate kiosk system. Video visitation will allow the inmate's friends and family to visit remotely. The cost of each 20-minute remote visit is $7.95 plus tax.

Friends and family will have to register an account with the video service vendor, Securus, here and will need to schedule an appointment at least 24 hours in advance.

Visitation is contingent on the kiosk being available in each cell and as the online schedule permits. Online visitation will be available for ministers and attorneys as well. The system will launch on March 19.

For more information visit the Warren County Regional Jail website or Securus website.

