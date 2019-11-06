A Warren County K-9 is being remembered for his service.

Gunner was a dual-purpose K-9 helping to sniff out drugs and make arrests, working alongside Captain Curtis Hargett of the Warren County Sheriff's Department.

At 13-years-old, he had to be put down Wednesday.

The final walk for Gunner took place at All Creatures Animal Hospital. All law enforcement agencies in the county were represented there to show their respect and gratitude, including BGPD, WKU Police, KSP, and the Warren County Drug Task Force.

