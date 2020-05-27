Warren County Parks and Recreation Department announces Stage 5 / limited reopening of county park facilities

Warren County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPRD) announces Stage 5 / limited reopening of county park facilities as of Wednesday, May 27, 2020. New social distancing requirements and facility rules will be enforced.

The stage 5 re-opening includes open green spaces at all parks, trails at all parks, Basil Griffin Park lake access areas, Phil Moore Park, Thomas Landing, Weldon Peete, and Romanza Johnson Park river access points, the Disc Golf Course at Ephram White Park, Phil Moore Park Dog Park.

• Additional openings include all county shelters with limited picnic tables and seating

• Disc Golf Courses open at Phil Moore Park, Michael O. Buchanon Park, and Basil Griffin Park

• Tennis courts system wide

• Pickle ball courts system wide

• Limited basketball courts usage

• All participants must practice social distancing

• New Park Hours for all WCPRD properties will be from 8:00 am until 8:00 pm Monday through Sunday until further notice.

Remaining Closed at this time (will open at later stages of eight staged reopening system):

• All buildings (including Admin. Office, Ephram White Gym, Michael O. Buchanon Gym, Phil Moore Gym, Ephram White Park Senior Center)

• All ball field areas and athletic complex areas system wide, including all school-based ball fields

• All playgrounds

• Inline hockey facility

Please follow the Warren County Facebook page and Warren County Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page for additional updates. Also register for Alert Sense Notifications via wcem.org for WCPRD updates.

