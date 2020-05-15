Warren County Parks and Recreation Department announces limited reopening of county park facilities

Warren County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPRD) announces stage 4 / limited reopening of county park facilities.

The reopening is in effect as of Friday, May 15, 2020. New social distancing requirements and facility rules will be enforced.

Reopening of open green space at all parks, trails at all parks, Basil Griffin Park lake access areas, Phil Moore Park, Thomas Landing, Weldon Peete, and Romanza Johnson Park river access points, the Disc Golf Course at Ephram White Park, Phil Moore Park Dog Park. • New Park Hours for all WCPRD properties will be from 8am until 8pm Monday through Sunday until further notice.

Remaining Closed at this time (will open at later stages of eight staged reopening system):

■ All buildings (including Admin. Office, Ephram White Gym, Michael 0. Buchanon Gym, Phil Moore Gym, Ephram White Park Senior Center)

■ All ball field areas and athletic complex areas system wide, including all school-based ball fields

■ All playgrounds system wide

■ All shelters system wide

■ All outdoor basketball courts

■ All outdoor tennis / pickle ball courts

■ All disc golf course areas, except for Ephram White Park

■ Inline Hockey Facility

Please follow Warren County's Facebook Page

You can also register for Alert Sense Notifications via wcem.org