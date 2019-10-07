Warren County Public Library Smiths Grove branch hosts Pumpkin Paintin' Party

The Warren County Public Library Smiths Grove branch painted into the holiday season.

Painting pumpkins that is. The library held a Pumpkin Paintin' Party in sync with the cooler weather that finally moved into the region.

Library staff say events like these serve a dual purpose.

"Reading is important. It helps with being more successful in school. So they can see that the library has more to offer than just books, we also teach through creativity and art and things like this. And it's kinda fun to get everybody in the fall mood finally with the temperatures cool," said youth services coordinator, Nicole Turner.

The Smiths Grove branch of the Warren County Public Library are also hosting another spooky event next Monday. Jason Lindsey from Hooked on Science will be the guest for the event, "Spooky Science". It starts at 6PM.

