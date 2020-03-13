Warren County Public Library closing

Warren County Public Library (WCPL) will be following the recommendation of the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA) and will close Sunday, March 15, through Monday, April 6.

This will include all programming and public use of the facilities. Programming will continue to be suspended until Monday, April 13.

Beginning Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20, as a means of continuing to find ways to help patrons during this health crisis, WCPL has decided to offer curbside service.

They are offering this service as an opportunity to allow their patrons to stock up on reading materials and entertainment.

Any patron may call one of the branches and request a curbside pickup of materials, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the Main Library and Bob Kirby Branch; 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for Smiths Grove Branch; and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for Graham Drive Community Library.

Patrons will need to provide a library card number or verify the alternate ID number on the account to have materials placed on hold.

Patrons must have their ID or library card used to place the request with them when they pick up their items.

Upon arriving at the branch, patrons will call the library to let WCPL staff know that they have arrived and a staff member will take the items to them.

During this time, they would also like to remind their patrons that they have access to e-books, audiobooks, video streaming services, and online databaseon their website.