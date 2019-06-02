Warren County Public Library hiring security resource officers

To help increase security here in Bowling Green, The Warren County Public Library is adding on-site security officers.

After several situations recently in and around the library such as public intoxication, public disturbances, and sexual harassment of library staff and patron, Library Director Lisa Rice tells 13 News, they have decided to hire resource officers to help secure the library for all patrons.

Several places like schools and churches already use security teams.

"We do have safety procedures and guidelines in place and I think most churches [do]," said Brad Tolbert, State Street Baptist Church Chair of Trustees Board.

"There was a recent shooting in Virginia Beach, and I think everyone has to look at providing safety and security for the patrons," Tolbert said.

Those at the library on Sunday seem to like the idea of security officers.

"This would be perfect because a lot of people come to the library," said Chris, a frequent library patron. "There is a lot of people around here in Bowling Green now, people want to be safe."

With nearly 15,000 visitors a month in the downtown library, officials say they have reached a point where it just makes sense to pursue the hiring of security.

"Whenever we go anywhere with the guys [his sons], we try to keep an eye on them and make sure that they're within sight, but of course they can take off, they can wonder around, and it seems having a resource officer in place would just be an extra amount of security," said Adam Brownlee, library patron.

Lisa Rice said,"It is obvious that with the growth in population in Warren County, the homeless population has grown as well." Rice says this is not the main issue or reason for the hiring of security, but still a factor in the decision.

Others in the community agree seeing an increase in the homeless population.

"Anecdotally, just driving through Bowling Green, and having done that for many years, it does seem like there are more individuals who are at street corners, who may be asking for money," said Tolbert.

Rice says the increased traffic downtown has also increased the responsibilities for library staffers, work that they are not trained to do. She says the added officers will provide the needed protection.

"It seems like there would be a little more safety to the whole equation if there were a resource officer here," said Brownlee.

The library is looking to hire a full-time and part-time resource officer as soon as possible.They are looking for someone with 2 years of college level coursework or equivalent to law enforcement training.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

For information on how you can apply, click here.