Warren County Public Schools addresses social media threat

After reports of a threat to unnamed schools in Arkansas and Kentucky made its way around social media Monday, several agencies released statements about the threat's credibility.

A post on the Muhlenberg county 911 Facebook page indicated that the FBI in Arkansas determined the threat originated from a person outside the United States in a gaming chat room.

Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton addressed the rumors with a message posted on the Warren County Public Schools website.

"WCPS Family,

The Kentucky Office of Homeland Security has issued a release describing a generic social media threat against schools in Arkansas and Kentucky this week. I have spoken directly with Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower who has been in contact with the FBI and the Office of Homeland Security. There is no information to suggest this is a credible threat; however, we recognize how any reference of a threat can increase anxiety and/or concern on behalf of our students, staff, parents and the greater community. In an effort to provide you with the most updated information, the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security has released the following statement:

“We are aware of a Facebook post circulating about a possible incident at a school being planned for the 28th in Kentucky and the 29th in Arkansas. Initially, the threat was reported to FBI Little Rock from an individual outside of the US. The threat was read in a gaming chat room that indicated there is going to be an incident at a Kentucky and Arkansas school on the 28th and 29th of this month. The threat DID NOT name a specific location in either state and was very generalized. At this time, the complaint is UNSUBSTANTIATED. If anything further develops from this report, the KIFC will push out additional information as it becomes available. The FBI and KIFC, as well as state and local law enforcement, continue to monitor the situation”.

Ensuring the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority and we will continue close communication with local law enforcement as we deliver on our commitment of providing a safe and nurturing place for all of our students to learn and grow. As always, our staff are available to answer any questions that you or your child may have. We are off to a fantastic start to the 2019-20 school year and we thank you for entrusting us to educate your child. Take Care!

Rob Clayton

Superintendent"

