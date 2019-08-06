WCPS announces schools participating in free breakfast and lunch program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools announced Tuesday that 17 schools have qualified for the Community Eligibility Program (CEP), which provides free breakfast and lunch for all students.
CEP allows the following schools to provide meal service to all students at no charge, regardless of economic status:
Warren Elementary
Day Treatment Center
Lost River Elementary
Lighthouse Academy
Oakland Elementary
Bristow Elementary
Richardsville Elementary
Warren Central High School
Henry F. Moss Middle
Warren East Middle
Rockfield Elementary
Alvaton Elementary
Briarwood Elementary
William H. Natcher Elementary
North Warren Elementary
Warren East High School
Jennings Creek Elementary
For Non-CEP schools, National School Lunch Program and National School Breakfast Program forms will be sent to all homes with a letter to parents or guardians.
Those schools are:
Cumberland Trace Elementary
Drakes Creek Middle
Jody Richards Elementary
South Warren Middle
Plano Elementary
Greenwood High School
Rich Pond Elementary
South Warren High School
