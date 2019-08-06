WCPS announces schools participating in free breakfast and lunch program

Warren County Public Schools announced Tuesday that 17 schools have qualified for the Community Eligibility Program (CEP), which provides free breakfast and lunch for all students.

CEP allows the following schools to provide meal service to all students at no charge, regardless of economic status:

Warren Elementary

Day Treatment Center

Lost River Elementary

Lighthouse Academy

Oakland Elementary

Bristow Elementary

Richardsville Elementary

Warren Central High School

Henry F. Moss Middle

Warren East Middle

Rockfield Elementary

Alvaton Elementary

Briarwood Elementary

William H. Natcher Elementary

North Warren Elementary

Warren East High School

Jennings Creek Elementary

For Non-CEP schools, National School Lunch Program and National School Breakfast Program forms will be sent to all homes with a letter to parents or guardians.

Those schools are:

Cumberland Trace Elementary

Drakes Creek Middle

Jody Richards Elementary

South Warren Middle

Plano Elementary

Greenwood High School

Rich Pond Elementary

South Warren High School

For more details, click here.