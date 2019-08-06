Warren County Public Schools gear up for start of new school year

Just like that summer is over and once again it is time for a brand new school year.

Wednesday is the first day back to school for Warren County Public Schools.

Families, teachers, and school staff are all gearing up the first day back.

"Probably for the past two weeks I've been in and out of the classroom maybe three hours here and there just spending a lot of time getting ready for the students to come into the classroom," said Kris Handley, Teacher at Cumberland Trace Elementary School.

At Cumberland Trace teachers and staff are ready for students to return. They say even though the first day can be "a little crazy", it is always exciting.

Janice Reynolds, a teacher a Cumberland Trace Elementary School, attended school at Cumberland Trace when it opened in 1969 and over the years joined the staff as a teacher and has seen her children go through the school.

"When you get that hug at the end of the day or when you are teaching them their ABC's or words and they finally get it and they just have this look of 'I did it', you know, that's your own pat on the back right there," said Reynolds.

This year there is even more reason to celebrate as it marks the school's 50th anniversary.

"It's really just such a family environment, and Cumberland Trace, it's just so much more than a building. It's just the staff and students that attend here and I've been very fortunate that I've been able to be here for most of my teaching career," said Sharon Mccubbins, Librarian at Cumberland Trace Elementary School.

In the past 50 years, the school district has grown and these next two years will be the last years of making memories in the current building as the staff prepare for a new school to open.

"But at the same time we're also going to incorporate a lot of our history from this building, aspects of this building will be part of that building, so we want to keep that tradition and that family feel of Cumberland Trace since it's been such a staple of the community for so long," said Principal Wes Cottongim.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Cumberland Trace Elementary the school is hosting a program in September where they will welcome back former teachers and students to celebrate the accomplishments over the years.

Bowling Green Independent Schools start back Thursday.

Officials want to remind families to make sure students get a good night's sleep and give yourself plenty of time to drop students off at school, especially on the first day.