Warren County Public Schools kick off school year with free meals for many students

Warren County Public Schools kicked off opening day Wednesday, and that means plenty of hungry kids.

For many of the district's schools, breakfast and lunch are enjoyed for free, no matter the child's background.

"We started the program in 2013 with one school qualifying for that, and then we added another, and another, and now we are up to 16 of our sites are CEP," said Gina Howard, director of nutrition and dining services for the district.

The Community Eligibility Program is a federally-funded provision.

Staff say in order for a school to qualify for free meals, at least 40% of families need to be receiving SNAP benefits.

"We would love to qualify everyone, but in our situation, we just do the best we can," explained Howard. "We reevaluate each year to make sure that if we had another school we could add, we want to do that, because we feel like it's a benefit for our students."

At schools that have CEP, no matter their family's income level, children are able to walk through the lunch line, check out their food with staff, and input their student number -- no questions asked.

Schools participating in the program are listed as follows:





Warren Elementary



Lost River Elementary



Oakland Elementary



Richardsville Elementary



Henry F. Moss Middle



Rockfield Elementary



North Warren Elementary









Day Treatment Center



Lighthouse Academy



Bristow Elementary



Warren Central High School



Warren East Middle



Alvaton Elementary



William H. Natcher Elementary



Warren East High School



Jennings Creek Elementary





For students who go to the remaining 8 schools in the district, if they qualify based on their household's income, they can still receive a free or reduced lunch.

Non-CEP sites in the district are listed below:





Cumberland Trace Elem.



Jody Richards Elementary



Plano Elementary



Rich Pond Elementary



