Warren County Public Schools launches Little Learners Mobile Classroom to get students kindergarten ready

Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) has launched a Little Learners Mobile Classroom to help young students and their families prepare for kindergarten.

According to WCPS Preschool Coordinator Beth Schaeffer, data over recent years shows several children, ages three to five, were found to not be enrolled in any type of preschool program. In order to help those children who didn't have access or only had limited access to early education programs, WCPS decided to start a mobile bus route to literally bring the classroom to the kids.

"It's a big deal. This morning I woke up and I couldn't hardly wait to get here," said Schaeffer at the bus's first stop Tuesday morning in the Northbrook neighborhood.

The Little Learners Mobile Classroom is a bright green school bus, painted and decorated to be an interactive classroom.

"The bus garage said, 'We'll give you a bus' because they too see the importance of this," said Schaeffer.

The bus is a parent/child model, so parents and children come on the bus together to interact with the educators there. Kids get to learn skills including math and literacy, and parents can work on setting goals as a family.

"I don't want my child to go into a class and be put in the back because she's not there yet. I want her to be in the front so that she can show people that she was ready and that's going to be because of me because I took her to things like this," said Madison Bass, who brought her three-year-old daughter to the mobile classroom.

For Bass, she said it's not just the school skills she wants her daughter to get from this kind of program, but the confidence, friendships, and social skills as well.

"When you put your children in an environment like this, you kind of get to see who they're going to be. You get to see how they talk and it's just really fun watching that," she added.

"Five or ten years from now I hope this sets a precedent for all families believing in early education," said Schaeffer.

Throughout the summer months, the Little Learners Classroom is following the Warren County Mobile Cafe's route as it travels around various neighborhoods. Schaeffer said the mobile classroom will continue even after school starts.

For a schedule of when and where the mobile classroom will be, click here.

Another part of this partnership is Warren County Parks and Recreation.

"We just partner with them (WCPS) so that way we can provide recreation to those children who can't really get to us so we try to get to them," said Leah Spurlin, mobile recreation coordinator for Warren County Parks and Recreation.

The "Rec on the Run" program -- like Warren County's Little Learns Mobile Classroom -- is free to the public.

"It's so very rewarding. This is really what recreation is about," said Spurlin.

She spent several hours in the Lee Pointe neighborhood in Bowling Green on Tuesday hanging out with the kids and providing recreational activities.

The summer Rec on the Run program schedule is as follows:

Tuesdays (June 4, 11, 18, 25 and July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30):

Northbrook on Louisville Road

Recreation time: 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

School time: 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Cafe time: 11:45 a.m. - noon

Countryside Living

Recreation time: 11:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

School time: 11:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Cafe time: 1:25 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.

Lee Pointe

Recreation time: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Cafe time: 11:00 a.m. - 11:25 a.m.

Thursdays (June 6, 13, 20, 27 and July 11, 18, 25):

Rock Creek

Recreation time: 11:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

School time: 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Cafe time: 10:30 a.m. - 10:50 a.m.

Lovers Lane/Rivera Apartments

Recreation time: 12:50 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

School time: 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Cafe time: 12:20 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.

Blue Lake Way

Recreation time: 2:10 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

School time: 12:50 p.m. - 1:50 p.m.

Cafe time: 1:50 p.m. - 2:10 p.m.