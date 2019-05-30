Warren County Public Schools needs bus drivers

Warren County Public Schools has several job openings in its Transportation Department.

WCPS is seeking enthusiastic individuals to become bus drivers, bus monitors, and technicians.

Qualified applicants must be at least 21 years of age and enjoy working with children.

No experience is necessary.

Employees working a minimum of twenty hours a week qualify for health and retirement benefits and are not required to work evenings, weekends, or holidays.

Kathie Belcher, the Safety and Training Manager at WCPC Transportation Department, says, “They have to have their Class B CDL License and if they don’t have that we do hold a class to teach that so don’t let that stop you from applying.”

Belcher went on to say bus drivers receive paid training and the starting pay will increase to 16 dollars an hour starting July 1st.

If you are interested in becoming a bus driver, go to www.warrencountyschools.org.

