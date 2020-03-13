Warren County Public Schools release COVID-19 closing info

Warren County Public Schools released their full COVID-19 Closing Information Friday afternoon regarding future dates, plans, and changes due to the Coronavirus.

In the release WCPS says, "WCPS will operate using Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) days starting on Monday, March 16th and extending through April 3rd. The following week (April 6-10) will be spring break. NTI days will provide learning opportunities created by teachers. These will be available by either paper copy or quality online learning activities. Our teachers will remain available during set school hours (7:30-2:30 Middle School & High School and 8:30-3:30 Elementary School) to support student learning through their normal means of communication such as Google Classroom, email, Remind, etc."

"Students may not participate in activities such as weight training, skill development, individual camps (with per team limits on participation), team camps, or open gym or field activities even if no inter-school competition is involved."

