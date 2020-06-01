Warren County Public Schools responds to recent local, state and national protests

WCPS responds to recent local, state and national protests with the following statement:

WCPS is proud to be one of the region’s most diverse school districts serving students from nearly sixty countries who speak more than ninety languages. Not only is our student ethnicity among the most diverse, so are their socioeconomic backgrounds, family stories and cultures. Our differences have long been one of the most celebrated cornerstones of WCPS, and we are proud of the rich heritage each student brings to our school community.

It takes tremendous courage to speak out on social injustices and we support the right for individuals to peacefully protest. In addition, we appreciate the joint statement from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the Bowling Green Police Department, and the WKU Police Department which states their desire to serve members of our community with fairness and equity.

WCPS proudly embraces the diversity of our students and our community through the daily implementation of our values known as our “Actions of Excellence”. We are committed to serving our students in a fair and equitable manner, and we stand with our community partners in speaking up for justice and equality for all people. After all, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.