Warren County Public Schools to build new Rich Pond Elementary School

At its February 10, 2020 Board Meeting, the Warren County Board of Education voted approve the construction of a new Rich Pond Elementary School. The recommendation was made by the Local Planning Committee (LPC), based on information received from the City/County Planning Commission (Planning and Zoning), which anticipates increased population growth in the South Warren corridor.

The new building will be constructed on the existing property behind the current facility. The design stage of the project will be completed under the leadership of Jennifer Cash of Sherman, Carter & Barnhart. Tommy Gumm from Alliance Corporation will serve as the construction manager for the project. This team, along with engineering firms CMTA and Arnold Consulting and Engineering Services (ACES) have overseen several recent WCPS projects, including the new Cumberland Trace Elementary School and the additions to Warren Central and Greenwood high schools.

“Recent construction and renovation projects across the district are visible examples of WCPS’ commitment to providing our students, staff, and community with state of the art facilities,” stated Chief Financial Officer, Chris McIntyre. “We realize that our schools have a deep impact on the communities they serve, and Rich Pond Elementary has a rich heritage in southern Warren County. We are excited to honor the school’s history in the new design and look forward to building a facility that will have a lasting impact on generations to come.”

The new facility, currently in the initial schematic design phase, will house a capacity of 800 students and will be approximately 90,000 square feet. The architects and engineers will uphold the district’s Energy Efficiency Standards and long-standing commitment to its Energy Conservation program. With safety as the top priority, storm-safe materials will be used throughout the facility along with several design elements to enhance safety. Construction is expected to begin this summer with the new building opening for students in 2022.