Warren County Regional Jail hosts Pancakes with Santa

The Warren County Regional Jail is participating in the charitable Christmas spectacular for the second year.

Pancakes, bacon, and waffles were all on the menu Sunday morning as they held their first pancake breakfast with with Santa as a part of the Christmas spectacular.

Those who attended didn't just get to enjoy buttery pancakes they got to give back to their community.

"We have about 42 kids on campus and we are working really hard to make sure that they have Christmas. We get donations from a lot of places for Christmas, but a lot of those places that we get donations from are out of town. I think it's really good for the families that we have and the kids that we have to see people inside the community supporting them in the way that other people do," said Kevin Blalock, Associate Minister of Christian Stewardship at Potters Children's Home.

Each shift at the Warren County Jail was able to pick an organization to help this Christmas season.

"Every year we raise money for a ton of different charities. Second shift is doing brass, another shift is doing senior angle tree, we are doing St. Judes, first shift is doing potters children's home. So for our fundraiser we are having a pancake breakfast. The KOA gave us the venue and we had a whole bunch of other sponsors get involved too,"said Jeff Bryant , first shift Caption at the Warren County Jail.

All proceeds from Pancakes with Santa will help bring Christmas to Potters Children's Home and Family Ministries.