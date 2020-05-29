Warren County Regional Jail extends suspension of programs

This order will be valid through 07/05/2020.

Warren County Regional Jail is taking an extra step of precaution and suspending all visitations, church services, volunteer programs, attorney visitations, inmates on work release, inmates on road crews, inmates who have been ordered to serve weekend sentences, and public access to administrative offices.

The jail will also not be accepted any property for incarcerated inmates.

The only items being accepted from the public are prescription medications for an inmate.

Inmate funding is still available through the "inmate funding" tab on the jail's website.

Securus is still available.