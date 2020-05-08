Warren County Regional Jail inmate sues trooper and jail employees over alleged assault

A Warren County Regional Jail inmate diagnosed with schizophrenia has filed a lawsuit claiming he was assaulted by a Kentucky State Trooper while handcuffed.

According to the lawsuit, Timothy Heston was "actively psychotic" and walking along I-65 in Bowling Green on March 17 when he encountered Trooper Aaron Tucker. Tucker transported Heston to the Warren County Regional Jail where the lawsuit says Tucker assaulted him in the sally port.

The lawsuit claims KSP conducted an internal investigation and fired Tucker.

The lawsuit names two WCRJ employees as defendants, stating Heston was restrained and tased, once by Captain Melissa Causey and at a different time by Deputy Andrew Cooper.

Warren County was also named as a defendant as being responsible for the policies, practices and customs of the WCRJ.

Jailer Stephen Harmon released a statement Friday saying that the allegations involving the WCRJ are separate from the allegations involving Trooper Aaron Tucker. He said the information being distributed by media outlets is not a complete and accurate picture of what occurred within the WCRJ and that once all evidence comes to light they are confident Warren County will prevail and that all claims will be dismissed.