Warren County Regional Jail launching virtual attorney visitation

Effective immediately, attorneys can contact the Warren County Regional Jail via telephone between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to schedule a virtual visit with their client.

The phone number is 270-843-4606 (option 2 for visitation).

These systems have been mounted in attorney rooms to afford confidentiality and attorney-client privilege.

The WCRJ staff will schedule an appointment for a 30-minute virtual visit. At this point, they will keep virtual meetings to 30 minutes to all for all inmates to have access to their attorney during these times of mandated social distancing and restrictions.