Warren County Regional Jail suspending programs through May 1

Warren County Regional Jail is extending the suspension of jail programs through May 1.

The jail is suspending all visitations, church services, volunteer programs, GED classes, attorney visitations, inmates on work release, inmates road crews, inmates who have been ordered to serve weekend sentences, and public access to administrative offices.

In accordance with the Governor's declaration of emergency and other directives on the state and local level, Warren County Regional Jail is taking steps of precaution in preparation of potential exposures related to the coronavirus pandemic for the safety of inmates and staff.

The original order to suspend the programs went into effect March 14.

For more information visit the WCRJ website.

