Warren County Regional Jail suspends all visitations and programs

Effective starting Saturday, March 14 to April 10 202 the Warren County Regional Jail will be suspending all visitations, church services, volunteer programs, GED classes, attorney visitations, inmates on work release, inmates road crews, inmates who have been ordered to serve weekend sentences and public access to administrative offices.

In accordances with the Governors declaration of emergency and other directives on the state and local level, the Warren County Regional Jail is taking steps of precaution in preparation of potential exposures related to the COVID-19 pandemic for the safety of their inmates and staff.

The administrative offices will not be accepting walk-in traffic from the public.

They will not be accepting any property for inmates incarcerated.. You can put funds on your incarcerated loved one's account electronically by visiting the "inmate funding tab" and you can also contact Securus (inmate communications vendor) to sent up an account to add a telephone time.

For those functions click here.

The only items that will be accepted from the public will be inmate prescription medications. They will be accepted by accessing Door 10 only.

All other questions may be addressed via telephone at 270-843-4606.

Inmates on work release will not be allowed to leave the facility. Inmates assigned to road crews will remain inside the facility.

Inmates who were sentenced to serve weekends should contact the jail for further court-related information.

Inmates and staff will increase cleaning and sanitation in the common and housing areas. Every inmate at intake will be screened bu medical personal even if they claim to not have any medical conditions.

Southern Health Partners (contracted jail medical staff) have a coronavirus screening tool and re working closely with jail staff to monitor inmate medical requests and triage.

The most important thing is to increase cleaning, encourage good hand-washing and hygiene, and limit unnecessary traffic in and out of the facility.

This order will be valid through April 10, 2020 and the jail will continue to update everyone as more information becomes available.