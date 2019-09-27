Warren County School System passes a new budget which includes funding for school safety

The Warren County School District is making some pretty large changes this year. The school approved for over 500 thousand dollars to go towards school safety.

This budget allows for continued updates to the school like their camera security system and the 3 m film placed on windows.

"3M safety film is basically a film that is applied to the existing glass. It doesn't stop penetration through the glass but it keeps the glass from shattering. In other words it holds it in place. It will buy us time if we had to have an emergency lock down,"said Jay Wilson, Director of School Safety

The budget also allowed for mental health programs to be added an an addition of five school resource officers.

"Along with mental health such as social workers, mental health counselors and the addition of 5 SRO's that were allocated last year and all have been put in place as of this year,"said Chris Mcintyre, CFO Warren County Schools.

The warren county school system says they pride themselves on their three mottoes, Safety, Achievement and Opportunity.

"Warren County has prided itself on continually making investments in safety. However within the recent years. The incidents that have happened we have seen the need for additional investments and being that leader and continuing to be that leader in the school safety realm," added Mcintyre.

"It's always important to keep our staff and our students safe everyday. We always in Warren County Schools safety has been our number one priority. We look at ways to enhance our safety and will continue to look at ways to enhance our safety," said Wilson

To continue to enhance safety the school system will be adding the raptor security system in all schools around January. There are a few other schools in Kentucky that do use this system.