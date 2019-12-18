Warren County Schools joining lawsuit against Juul

Warren County Schools announced Wednesday that they will be joining the lawsuit against Juul.

The e-cigarette company has been said to target teens with the flavors that they offer.

What started as an alternative to smoking tobacco cigarettes has quickly led to a dangerous addiction for teens.

"The board felt like joining this lawsuit would further demonstrate our commitment to ensuring the safety of our students. It has become a significant issue in our schools and schools across the commonwealth and we felt like this was the right thing to do was to join the lawsuit by proposing a resolution last night and approving that, and our primary purpose is to seek injunctive relief," said Rob Clayton, Superintendent of Warren County Schools.

There will be no taxpayer dollars used in this lawsuit and it will not require a lot of resources for the school system.