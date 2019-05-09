Warren County Schools to get pilot project funding to improve mental health services

The Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced a $9 million federal grant to increase awareness of mental health issues among Kentucky students.

The funding is from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the Center for Mental Health Services. It will provide resources for three Kentucky school districts to implement district-wide mental health policies and processes in Warren, Bullitt, and Henderson County public school districts.

Kentucky is one of four states receiving the award.

