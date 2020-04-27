Warren County Sheriff's Department investigating a hit and run involving a bicycle

On Monday at 7:04 a.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office went to the 3200 block of Elrod Road after a report of a hit and run involving a bicycle.

The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Aaron Drexler, of Bowling Green, was riding his bicycle on Elrod Road when a black pickup truck struck him from behind.

A witness said the black pickup fled the scene toward Smallhouse Road and was being driven by a man. The sheriff's office says the pickup may have damage to the front passenger side. Drexler was treated by EMS on scene with suspected minor injuries.

If you have any information regarding this incident please call 270-842-1633

