Warren County Sheriff's Department investigating a man shot in the hand

The Warren County Sheriff's department are working a shooting investigation at the Countryside Mobile Home Park.

Officials on scene say the victim was shot in the hand at 5690 Louisville Road.

Law enforcement says gunfire was exchanged between the victim and the suspect(s).

Officials say the victim was transported to the Medical Center.

More information is being gathered, and the department says they will obtain a search warrant.

We have a reporter on scene and will update this story as more details are released.