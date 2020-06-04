Warren County Sheriff's Department says an impostor is posting on Facebook as a sheriff's department employee

The Warren County Sheriff's Office says they have received multiple messages on their Facebook page about a post by an "Austin Coffey" who claims to work for the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Warren County Justice System and/or Warren County Regional Jail.

WCSO says they have never heard of this person nor is he employed by the sheriff's department, justice system, or jail.

The sheriff's department believes people are attempting to incite violence in the community by falsely associating themselves with the community.

They ask that you fact check before sharing posts pertaining to hate or violence.