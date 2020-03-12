Collision involving WCSO Deputy on Upper Stone Avenue

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 1:51 AM, Mar 12, 2020

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday a Warren County Sheriff's Deputy and a red truck were in a collision on Upper Stone Avenue.

Sheriff Hightower told 13 News the Deputy is being taken to Vanderbilt. 13 News is also in contact with friend's of the driver in the red truck.

We will update this story with more information once it becomes available.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus