Warren County Sheriff's Office conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout July

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is affirming its commitment to traffic safety by continuing to employ checkpoints throughout the month of July.

Sheriff Brett Hightower said a high number of fatal collisions throughout the region prompted the action. His press release cites reports from the Center for Disease Control and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, saying checkpoints are an important part of effective traffic safety programs.

The checkpoints will be active from 8 p.m. to midnight during July.

Hightower says the checkpoints will be clearly marked.