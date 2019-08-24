Warren County Sheriff's Office conducting death investigation in Bowling Green

At 9:30 a.m. the Warren County Sheriff's Office responded to a call in reference to a death investigation.

Deputies located to deceased individuals inside the home on 1000 N Hewitt Road in Bowling Green.

Both people are being sent for an autopsy in Louisville.

There is an ongoing investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office and the Kentucky State Police.

Warren County Sheriff's Office says, "the preliminary investigation does not warrant any public concern related to the incident."

The WCSSO and KSP were assisted on the scene by the Warren County Coroner's Office and the Medical Center EMS.