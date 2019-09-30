Warren County Sheriff's Office debuts redesigned website

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is welcoming residents to check out their new website.

The redesign officially launched a week ago. The site provides more information on how residents can be better connected with the right supervisor to report issues.

A big part of the desired change was to make it more widely accessible.

"One of the biggest issues was it was not cellphone compatible," explained Sheriff Brett Hightower. "So we wanted to make sure people could pull up our website right from their cell phones as well."

Hightower said increasing the office's presence on social media as well has all been part of increasing communication with the community.

The Sheriff's Office will be providing monthly statistics on calls of service throughout the county.

Many of the links available are working to help people navigate the county government as well.

"The redesign and redevelopment of our Sheriff's Office website is really there to make it a lot more user-friendly, to keep people up to date with different things that are going on within the community," Hightower said. "It links to our Facebook and our Twitter account, as well as there's certain areas on there that we've sectioned off the county into four quadrants, and each quadrant is color-coded and is specific to one point of contact here at the Sheriff's Office."

You can reach their site by following this link.

The site was designed by local company, Hangout Creative.