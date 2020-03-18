Warren County Sheriff’s Office providing ways to reduce exposure, spread of coronavirus

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to follow the following protocols for services during the temporary closure of the courthouse, located at 429 East 10th Street.

Report Pick-Up:

If you need to file an open records request, pick up an accident report, or a crime report, please email records@wcsoky.net. Provide the report number, phone number, name, address and date and time of the report you need.

The office's staff will contact you and make arrangements to email the requested information. There will be a $3.00 processing fee, as usual. The office can accept credit or debit cards or an invoice can be mailed.

All CCDW Transactions:

These can be completed online here, then go to “CCDW Online” Optional pickup (if the permit holder wants to sign the notice of issuance and mail in a self-addressed stamped envelope, it can be mailed back to them.)

Vehicle Inspections:

The office can have the person requesting a Vehicle Inspection Face Time or Skype into the Office on an iPad, and have someone in the office look at the vehicle and fill out the inspection form.

Residents can then come to the office's outside window located at the back of the courthouse for the inspection sheet and to pay. There is a $5.00 fee for inspections, as usual. The office accepts credit or debit cards. Additional questions can be answered at inquiry@wcsoky.net.

Civil Process:

Most Civil Process can be processed via EFile. If you have questions, please call or email the office at inquiry@wcsoky.net

Taxes:

Taxes can be paid via their website by ECheck or Credit Card. The office can accept either cash or check payments in their dropbox. If someone needs to call and find out how much they need to pay, they can call the office.

They have a form that residents can fill out to give the identifying information that the office would need to pay their tax bill (i.e., name, address, account#). If you have any questions, please call or email the office at inquiry@wcsoky.net.

Any additional questions can be answered by calling 270-842-1633 or by clicking here.