Warren County Sheriff's Office: man kills wife, then himself in Bowling Green

The Warren County Sheriff's Office responded to a call in reference to a death investigation on August 24th at 9:30 a.m.

A joint investigation by WCSO and KSP was conducted by detectives and crime scene processors from respective agencies.

After a thorough analysis of the processed crime scene and the preliminary autopsy report, Mr. And Mrs. Smith had a domestic dispute on the morning of August 23rd.

During this event, 45-year-old Stacy Smith shot his wife, 48-year-old Lorie Smith inflicting a fatal injury.

Mr. Smith utilized the same weapon on himself and committed suicide.