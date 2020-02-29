Warren County Sheriff's Office releases first annual report

For the first time, the Warren County Sheriff's Office has released an annual report.

Sheriff Brett Hightower is very excited to be able to release this information to the community and keep Bowling Green informed.

"I think it is important for the community to see every aspect of what the sheriff's office does here," said Hightower. “A lot of people see the patrol deputies out and they believe we are responding to calls and answering that, but there is a whole other litany of things that transpires here at the office each and every day."

Hightower said that all his departments worked together to provide data, from their K-9 unit to court cases.

The report also breaks down the sheriff’s office into who works there, what do they do, and then provides data to back up the information.

Sheriff Hightower eventually wants to expand the report. He said he has worked with WKU students before and would like to again.

This time working with students in the statistics department to help him make a 'heat map' of Bowling Green based on data of areas in the town.

Hightower said the report may not be perfect since it is their first one, but they did work hard on it. If you have any suggestions on how they can improve it for next year, let them know.

To view the full report click

here.