Warren County residents may see some different uniforms being worn Tuesday by the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

WCSO is conducting a “fit and appearance test” as the WCSO Employee Uniform Committee shares ideas for prospective new uniforms.

Sheriff Brett Hightower wants citizens to not be alarmed if they are approached by a deputy in a different color uniform other than the tan and brown colors.

WCSO says it's a great opportunity for feedback from the community.