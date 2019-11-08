Warren County Sheriff's Department unveils updated Corvette

The Warren County Sheriff's Department is sporting a new look!

They have officially unveiled the new design for their 2001 Corvette. The former D.A.R.E care has been revamped with a new wrap.



It features a single blue strip down the hood, and stars on the top. The eye-catching car will be used for carious parades and events around the Warren County community.

You can see the Corvette for the first time in the annual Veteran's Day Parade Saturday, November 9 at 10 a.m. in downtown Bowling Green.

