Warren County Sherrif's Office investigating theft at Pelican SnoBalls

Warren County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a theft hat happened at Pelican Snoballs on Tuesday.

Accorrding to a Warren County Press Release, surveillance video shows a white woman getting out of a black mid-sized sedan that had front end damage. She then takes the tip jar from the counter and puts it in her purse.

Police are looking for the car, which has non-matching hub caps on the driver's side, and appears to have a temporary tag.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who knows this woman to call them at 270-842-1633.