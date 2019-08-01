Warren County changes COWS sirens testing schedule

They're called COWS, standing for Community Outdoor Warning System, and you're going to hear them Friday. That's because Warren County Emergency Management will be testing them at Noon.

They are starting a new test schedule this year, so you'll hear them testing the COWS sirens on the first Friday of every month.

"We wanted to do it just in a six-second burst is all it'll be," says Warren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Travis Puckett. "It'll be the first Friday of every month, starting tomorrow August 2nd. And we just wanted to do a six-second burst, making sure that they operate and they rotate and they sound and they go off and won't alarm anybody."

Warren County Emergency Management says you should be outside and within one-and-a-half miles of one of the 32 sirens throughout the county to hear it. The test is scheduled to last six seconds and will be conducted the first Friday of every month.