Warren County declares State of Emergency for Coronavirus

A State of Emergency has been declared in Warren County as a result of the Coronavirus. Warren County Judge/Executive Mike Buchanon and Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson both signed the executive order Monday.

Buchanon told me there is no active Covid-19 case in the county at this time, but officials wanted to get out ahead of whatever situation may occur. Declaring a State of Emergency allows local officials access to state and federal funding if necessary.

We'll have more on this story tomorrow on 13 News, on our website, and in social media.