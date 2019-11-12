Warren County deputies 2 weeks into 'No Shave November'

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is about two weeks into "No Shave November" and several deputies already have beards worth showing off.

This month, the sheriff's office is using the no shave movement as a time where deputies can grow out a mustache or beard in exchange for donating to the Kentucky Wounded Heroes organization.

Around 30 guys are participating, though not everyone's beard is at the same stage.

"You can definitely tell some guys are having trouble growing their's in and some guys are doing pretty well, and some of the guys didn't get the seal of approval from their significant others as well," said Warren County Deputy Brian Kitchens.

Kitchens says it's a fun way to build camaraderie and raise money for a good cause.

"Police, fire, EMS, military that have been injured in the line of duty - this money is going to go to them, and with that many guys participating we should be able to make a pretty good contribution."

Deputies will be donating 25 dollars to grow a mustache and 50 dollars to grow a beard.

We will bring you a look at what the deputies' beards look like at the end of the month.