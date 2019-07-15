Warren County deputies arrest man following police pursuit

A police pursuit in Warren County ended with one man being arrested.

On Sunday, July 14, 2019, at approximately 10:35 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance on Jackson Bridge Road where a knife was displayed.

Police say the suspect, Matthew Craft, left the scene while information was being gathered from the complainant.

While on the way to the scene, a deputy passed the suspect's vehicle on Hammett Hill Road near Clarence Odell Road. Wire fencing was seen being dragged underneath the vehicle.

Craft refused to stop his vehicle after emergency equipment had been activated, but soon stopped and fled on foot near Morgantown Road.

Deputies arrested Craft in the woods behind a home in the area and charged him with several crimes including:

DUI 2nd Offense, Driving on DUI Suspended License 1st Offense, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree - Motor Vehicle, and Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree - On Foot.