Warren County has five new School Resource Officers

Warren County now has five new School Resource Officers. The plan to increase the school officer program started last fall.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office alongside the schools and the school board in the hiring and placement process of the Officers.

Although safety is a priority this program also allows the Officers to build relationships with the students.

"This is building relationships with young people, that they see law enforcement as friendly, approachable, and helpful. So it is a multi-tier program here where it is really important because years down the road these relationships that we are building today will be so fruitful down the road" stated by Brett Hightower, The Warren County Sheriff.

John Houghton is Warren Central High School's new School resource officer. He said "I want them to see that I am somebody that can help them. If they want somebody they can talk to I can help them with some situations and try to build a positive relationship with police early on."

In order to become a School Resource officer specialized training was required.