Warren County man accused of choking and hitting 3-year-old

A Warren County man was accused of choking and striking his 3-year-old son and arrested Friday morning.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office responded to an apartment on Sylvia Way to assist EMS on a call about an intoxicated male that struck and choked his three year old son.

WCSO said when Windle came to the side door strong odor of alcoholic beverages came from his person. WCSO said Windle was staggering and very unsteady on his feet and that he could not form a sentence and advised he had been drinking alcoholic beverages this morning inside his apartment.

When deputies went to check on Windle's son, they say Windle stumbled back inside the apartment. The son was not present inside the apartment and Windle believed his son was in fact there.

According to the citation, the origginal complainant told deputies Windle had called her to come watch his son due to him being intoxicated. She said she was at work when he called but came when she got off. She said Windle was acting weird and highly intoxicated and told deputies she saw Windle smack the three year old across his face, causing redness and the child to scream. She said her other friend was there as well who saw Windle choke the child twice with his hands around the child's neck.

The complainant said Windle passed out and they were able to get the child, leave the residence and call 911.

WCSO said Windle was asked about this after Miranda Warning was read. Windle said he never smacked his child other than a whipping earlier Friday. Windle said he never choked his child either, that the complainant was just making this up to get his child.

Windle was charged with assault 4th degree (child abuse), wanton endangerment 1st degree, endangering the welfare of a minor and disorderly conduct 2nd degree.