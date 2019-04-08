Warren County man arrested, accused of pulling gun on multiple family members

A Bowling Green man is in the Warren County Regional Jail on several charges after deputies say he pulled a gun on several of his family members.

According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Pleasant Hill Road on Sunday in reference to a disturbance.

The report says Kenneth Ault pulled a .410 Judge on his wife and his son. It also says his two juvenile granddaughters were with his son at the time he pulled the gun on him.

It goes on to say that Ault's wife jumped out of a window to call 911.

Deputies say they detained Ault upon arriving at the home, and family members told them Ault had been drinking vodka.

Ault is charged with wanton endangerment 1st degree, unlawful imprisonment 1st degree, terroristic threatening 3rd degree, and assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury.