Sheriff's Office says Warren County man barricades himself, infant for hours inside home

Updated: Sat 8:35 AM, Jul 13, 2019

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) -- The Warren County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Bowling Green man after hours of allegedly barricading himself and an infant in a house.

On Friday night, Warren County Sheriff deputies responded to a complaint on Charlotte Drive.

The Sheriff's Office says it was there that they found 32-year-old Thomas Moss had barricaded himself into the residence while armed.

Deputies say he also had his 18-month-old daughter with him.

After hours of negotiations, Moss surrendered to deputies without incident.

Moss was charged with fourth degree assault and wanton endangerment.

 
