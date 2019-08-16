Warren County man indicted for sodomy, sexual abuse

A Warren County man has been indicted on a slew of charges from back in June.

The Warren County Grand Jury indicted Jeffrey Wayne Allison for Assault Second Degree (Domestic) after intentionally hurting a woman by striking her in the head with a staple hammer, as well as Sodomy First Degree when he "engaged in deviate sexual intercourse" with a victim "by forcible compulsion."

Those crimes are alleged to have happened on June 13, along with committing Sexual Abuse First Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment First Degree, and Wanton Endangerment First Degree.

Allison was charged with a count of Assault Fourth Degree (Domestic), committed on June 14.

On June 24, the indictment states Allison Received Stolen Property Valued at $500 or More But Less Than $10,000.

Lastly, Allison was charged with being a Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree, following his previous convictions of Theft of a Motor Vehicle Registration Plate or Decal, and Receiving Stolen Property Valued at $500 or More but less than $10,000.

Allison's bond has been set at $20,000. He is set to appear in court on August 19.